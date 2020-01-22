Five arrests have now been made in connection with the death of Colleen Dawn Smith, 36, whose body was found in a creek near Earlsboro after she went missing in October of 2018.

Pottawatomie County District Attorney Allan Grubb said Tuesday evening that the arrests were made by Shawnee police and U.S. Marshals following a series of events and interviews by his office as part of the case investigation.

On Oct. 14, 2018, Shawnee police received a missing persons report regarding Smith, who was last seen in the Shawnee area. On Oct. 27, 2018, Smith's body was found in a creek near SH 9 and Rock Creek Road in Pottawatomie County.

According to the autopsy report released in 2019 by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, Smith’s cause of death was listed as “probable acute opiate toxicity,” while the manner of death was ruled as unknown. The autopsy report showed no fatal trauma.

Grubb, who said the investigation indicates Smith was killed in Shawnee, said the arrests are part of an ongoing investigation.

One suspect, who he identified as Rosi S. Still, 39, was arrested in connection with Smith's death, while the others were arrested on other charges, such as accessory after the fact.

Pottawatomie County District Court records show Still has been formally charged with the felonies of second-degree murder and unlawful delivery of narcotics.

Watch for additional updates regarding this case on Wednesday.