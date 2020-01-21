Fueled by three individual third-place efforts, the Shawnee High School girls' swimming team claimed third place in the team standings Saturday at the Jenks Invitational.

JENKS – Fueled by three individual third-place efforts, the Shawnee High School girls’ swimming team claimed third place in the team standings Saturday at the Jenks Invitational.

Host Jenks claimed the team title with a 502.5, followed by Bixby at 351 and Shawnee at 284.5. There were 11 schools in the girls’ division.

Shawnee freshman Piper McNeil won two events – the 200 individual medley in 2:08.56 and the 100 backstroke in 57.02 seconds. Junior Isabel topped the field in the 50 freestyle in 25.83 seconds.

The Lady Wolves’ 200 freestyle relay team of McNeil, Aspen Chapline, Eva Webb and Isabel Webb clocked in at 1:42.43 for second place.

Shawnee also had two third-place finishes from Eva Webb in the 100 freestyle (57.71 seconds) and the 200 medley relay team of McNeil, Natalie Selman, Isabel Webb and Eva Webb in the 200 medley relay (1:54.73).

Chapline accounted for both of the Lady Wolves’ fourth-place finishes in the 200 freestyle (2:10.94) and 100 freestyle (58.98).

Isabel Webb claimed fifth place in the 100 backstroke (1:05.88) and Shawnee’s 400 freestyle relay combination of Chapline, Jordyn Sateren, Breanna Lee and Selman also took fifth (4:14.44).

BOYS

Brodie Morris claimed first in the 100 freestyle with a time of 50.75 seconds and took third in the 200 individual medley in 2:06.76 to spark the Wolves to a third-place finish in the team standings.

Jenks was first with a 506, followed by Bishop Kelley at 342 and Shawnee at 238.5. There were 12 schools in the boys’ division.

Shawnee was fourth in four events – Trent Ogden in the 50 freestyle (22.91 seconds) and 100 backstroke (57.67), along with Ogden, Kiergan Gibson, Josh Coons and Morris in the 200 medley relay (1:46.25) and Morris, Troy Rakestraw, Gibson and Ogden in the 200 freestyle relay (1:36.83).

