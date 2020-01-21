Katlyn Masquas tossed in 17 points, including 10 in the second half, and collected for steals as the North Rock Creek Lady Cougars downed visiting Sasakwa Saturday night.

Jayden Haney and Olivia Stacy added eight points each for the winners as Stacy also pulled down a team-high 10 rebounds. Jazzy Miles chipped in six points and Desiree Johnson totaled four assists to go with her three points.

North Rock Creek won despite having no 3-point baskets. Sasakwa picked up three treys on the evening.

A 20-5 run by the Lady Cougars in the first quarter set the tone for the victory.

Note: Report compiled by Sports Editor Brian Johnson.