Marjorie Ruth (Kling) Doyen

Marjorie Ruth (Kling) Doyen, 85, of Bartlesville, Ok. passed away Friday, January 10, 2020. Marj was born in Howard, Kansas to the late Henry and Marie (Clark) Kling, the youngest of 6 children. She graduated from Howard High School and attended college at Emporia State Teachers College where she obtained an Education degree.

Her first teaching job was in Mulvane, Kansas where she met her husband Mark through a blind date arranged by Mark’s brother, who taught with Marj. They celebrated 63 years of marriage in 2019. Marj obtained a Master’s degree in Learning Disabilities from Kansas State University. She taught in this area for many years, retiring in 1994 from Kingman High School. Mark and Marj, over their teaching careers, lived in Circleville, Barnes, Effingham, Cuba, and Norwich, Kansas. They moved to Bartlesville, Oklahoma in 2011.

Marj was an avid bridge player. She played internet bridge and formed some close friendships with players around the world that she met online. Marj loved to read, was a history buff and enjoyed reading books related to historical events. In part due to all of Mark’s coaching activities, she was a sports fan. Her favorite teams were the Kansas State Wildcats, the Kansas City Chiefs and the Kansas City Royals. She was also very musically inclined and had a lovely singing voice. She sang at many weddings and funerals, sang in various church choirs, was church pianist at Barnes and also played the organ.

She is survived by her husband, Mark, daughter Marla (Wayne) Benyshek of Bartlesville, Ok., son Timothy (Terri) Doyen of Rocklin, California, four grandchildren and four great grandchildren. She is also survived by sisters-in-law Peggy Doyen, Katherine Doyen, Anne Kling, and Elizabeth Kling. She was preceded in death by her parents, brother Harold Kling, sister Alice Schwartzkopf, brother Loren Kling, sister Lavina Harper, and brother Verne Kling.

Memorial donations can be made to Washington County Senior Citizens Inc, 300 E Angus Ave, Dewey, Ok 74029 or the Norwich Methodist Church, 623 E. Burns, Norwich, Ks 67118 and can be sent to Arnold Moore & Neekamp Funeral Home, 710 Southeast Dewey, Bartlesville, Ok. 74003. Online condolences may be left at honoringmemories.com.