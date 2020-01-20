OKLAHOMA CITY — A bill filed by State Sen. Micheal Bergstrom (R-Adair) — the Oklahoma Public Safety Unification Act of 2020 — would create a new entity, the Oklahoma Public Safety Agency.

If approved, SB 1602 would unite public safety agencies and state law enforcement agencies to more effectively and efficiently enforce public safety laws.

“It will make a big difference for the public when we get all this in place,” Bergstrom said. “Our intent is for there to be no disruption of service. The idea is that we gradually make it easier for the agencies to communicate with each other and with the public across the state. It was actually a police officer in my district that suggested this to me almost a year and a half, two years ago.”

Divisions within the new entity would include the Highway Patrol, the Bureau of Investigation, Bureau of Narcotics and Dangerous Drugs, the Council on Law Enforcement Education and Training, the state Fire Marshall, Homeland Security, Oklahoma Emergency Management and the Alcoholic Beverage Law Enforcement (ABLE) Commission.

All of the functions currently handled by the participating entities would remain under their respective divisions.

“The goal is to have it where everyone can communicate more efficiently,” Bergstrom said. “We have a number of things to work on. We don’t have enough trooper academies, for instance, and there are a lot of other areas also. And we are not just looking for cost saving measures, but to make the dollars go further, too.”

The purpose of this legislation is to improve the efficiency and effectiveness of law enforcement and public safety agencies serving and protecting Oklahoma citizens, according to Bergstrom.

“This unification will allow for better communication between the state and local law enforcement agencies and departments, as well as between these state entities and the general public,” he said.

The director of the new agency would be appointed by the governor and approved by the Senate. The director would affirm current directors or chiefs and appoint new ones if necessary, in addition to administering budgetary activities, preparing rules and regulations, formulating and implementing a unified law enforcement and public safety strategy, and entering into contracts for research and special projects.

If approved, the bill would create the Oklahoma Public Safety Agency Revolving Fund, which would consist of state and federal funds for the agency’s operations and all of the money would be budgeted and appropriated by the new agency.

This legislation is not expanding the state’s police powers, according to Bergstrom.

“By unifying these agencies, we are making them more efficient and allowing them to better provide the services our citizens deserve and depend on. Developing unified training for our law enforcement officers will elevate their skills and professionalism,” he said.

SB 1602 would also create the Investigation Oversight Commission, which would consist of seven members including the Attorney General, Chief Justice of the Supreme Court; the State Auditor and Inspector; one member appointed by the governor; one appointed by the Senate President Pro Tempore; one appointed by the Speaker of the House and one by the District Attorney’s Council.

Any allegations of political or public corruption would be investigated by the commission.

“The new director will be coming up with a plan on how to make things work better and will identify places we need to clean up in order to get rid of any confusion,” Bergstrom said. “Whenever you have a change like this people get nervous. Your sheriffs and chiefs of police…I want everybody at the table with me while we are working on this so everybody can be as comfortable with it as possible and hopefully get on board to support it. It’s not cabinet level at this point, although that could happen. But that’s a call the governor has to

“Oklahoma’s state law enforcement is fragmented. This legislation is aimed at fixing this problem. As this plan moves forward, I intend to ensure our law enforcement stakeholders, sheriffs and police chiefs are at the table to make this the best bill possible for law enforcement and Oklahoma.”

Contact Bergstrom at 405-521-5561 or by email at Micheal.Bergstrom@oksenate.gov for more information.