ASHER – Cade Paulin poured in 36 points and drained five 3-point shots Friday night as the Class 2A sixth-ranked Vanoss Wolves rallied for a 56-50 victory over the host and Class A 16th-ranked Asher Indians. Carter Perry added 16 points, including three treys, for Vanoss, which improved to 14-1 on the season.

The Wolves trailed 37-33 entering the fourth quarter before outscoring Asher, 23-13, to close the game.

Patch Hamilton led Asher with 20 points and Trevor Martin supplied 14 in a losing effort for the Indians, who dropped to 13-5 on the year.

“We just couldn’t hold Vanoss off in the end. We led at the end of each of the first three quarters,” said Asher head coach Scott Hamilton. “They hit three treys and eight free throws down the stretch to pull away. It was another really tough conference matchup and a packed house, playoff atmosphere.”

The Indians will face Wetumka Monday at 5:30 p.m. in the Pottawatomie County Invitational at North Rock Creek.

Note: Report compiled by Sports Editor Brian Johnson.