MACOMB — The Hornets of Macomb scored the final 10 points in defeating Strother, 43-34, Friday.

Alex Barry canned a 3-point shot with :50 left to give Macomb a 36-34 advantage. Dee Akens upped the count to 38-34 with two free throws and Macomb added five more points to even its record at 9-9.

Barry, who sank four 3-point field goals, headed all scorers with 17 points. Brett Barry hit 8-of-11 free throws and finished with 13 points.

Strother received 11 points from Dayton Little.

Macomb will meet Davenport at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in opening-round play of the Pottawatomie County Invitational at North Rock Creek.

