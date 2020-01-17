The Oklahoma Baptist University Bison fell into 16-point halftime hole and couldn’t recover in suffering a 79-62 loss at the hands of the Southern Nazarene Crimson Storm Thursday night in men’s Great American Conference basketball action at the Sawyer Center.

BETHANY – The Oklahoma Baptist University Bison fell into 16-point halftime hole and couldn’t recover in suffering a 79-62 loss at the hands of the Southern Nazarene Crimson Storm Thursday night in men’s Great American Conference basketball action at the Sawyer Center.

OBU trailed 42-26 at halftime after SNU nailed 50% of its field-goal tries in the opening 20 minutes. The Crimson Storm also connected on 46.2% of its 3-point attempts (6-of-13) and 90.9% (10-of-11) free shots in the first half in building the large advantage at the break.

Jhonathan Dunn poured in a game-high 28 points and Micah Speight added 24 as SNU ended up shooting 54% for the game, including 56.5% from 3-point land. The Crimson Storm missed just one free throw on the night in going 12-of-13 (92.3%).

Dunn was 9-of-16 from the floor, including 3-of-7 from outside the arc, and was 7-of-8 from the charity stripe. Speight ended up 9-of-13 from the field, 5-of-7 from 3-point land and connected on his only free throw.

Meanwhile, the Bison shot a respectable 45.8% from the floor overall, but struggled from 3-point at 29.2% (7-of-24) and the foul line at 61.1% (11-of-18).

Jaquan Simms topped the OBU scoring effort with 19 as he canned 7-of-11 shots, including 3-of-6 tries from outside the arc, and 2-of-3 free throws to go with four rebounds. Rashad Lewis followed with 17 points, but was only 5-of-14 from the field and 3-of-10 from 3-point territory. He was 4-of-6 from the line and snatched four boards and handed out a pair of assists.

Harrison Stoddart contributed eight points and four rebounds to go with one assist, one steal and a blocked shot. Brantly Thompson had a team-leading four assists for the Bison and Kurt Hall finished with three.

OBU held a slim 26-25 edge on the boards.

The Bison, 10-5 overall and 5-4 in the GAC, will visit Northwestern Oklahoma State on Saturday at 3 p.m. in Alva.