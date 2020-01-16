The following people were arrested in Washington County, according to Washington County Court records:

Bartlesville Police Department

Jan. 13

Luis Bejarano, 24, on charges of defective equipment on vehicle and valid driver’s license in possession.

Jeremiah Allen Brownfield, 23, on charges of driving while license is cancelled and general speeding-basic speed rule.

Christopher Lloyd Donnell, 34, on charges of shoplifting.

Leah Brook Hadley, 25, on charges of shoplifting.

Washington County Sheriff’s Office

Jan. 13

Shawn Aaron Brown, 33, on charges of domestic abuse.

Jesse Ray Garrett, 40, on charges of violation of protective order.