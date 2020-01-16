Thomas Alvin Wisdom passed away Jan. 7, 2020, at age 77.

Poppa Tom was born in Houston, Texas, and spent the majority of his life in Dallas, Texas, where we had a very long and successful career in commercial construction.

Tom's favorite motto was “Anything worth doing is worth overdoing!” and that idea drove his incredible passion for everything from art and movies to music and hot rods.

Tom built his first hot rod “Alley Oop,” a '53 Chevy, in 1956 when he was only 14 years old. And at age 77 he had just purchased a model T Ford. At one point, at the height of his success, he owned over 50 classic automobiles. But Tom’s passions were more diverse than just cars. He had a ferocious appetite for knowledge and could speak in depth on almost any subject from World War II to the great architects of the world. This curiosity and “joie de vivre” were infectious and almost everyone that knew Tom was affected by his incredible passion for life, particularly his children Stuart and Sean and his grandchildren Jake and Grace. Tom lived a wonderful life and we will miss him.

He was preceded in death by father Raymond, mother Ruth, son Stuart, sister Mary, brothers Edward, Joe and Reese, and nephews Jim, Ray and Paul.

Tom is survived by his son Sean, daughter-in-law Amy and grandchildren Jake and Grace Wisdom, nephews Edward, Fred, David, Danny, Mike, Paul and nieces Deborah, Cathy, Pam and Ruthie.

Memorial services will be at 10 a.m., Friday, Jan. 17, in the chapel of Walker Funeral Service with Cliff Craig officiating. Committal will follow in Tecumseh Cemetery.