Shawnee High School wrestler Spencer Rochelle had a rough night in his match with Choctaw Tuesday in the opening dual at the new Stucker Complex.

Wolves’ head coach Nik Turner observed his 145-pounder working out in the practice room shortly after the dual in which he dropped a 6-2 decision to the Yellowjackets’ Landon Eaton.

“Spencer Rochelle is out there doing stand-ups on his own. No one was telling him to,” Turner said.

That’s the attitude that Turner is trying to instill in his SHS squad, which suffered a 57-6 dual defeat at the hands of state power Choctaw.

The Wolves fell into a 51-0 hole until Kyle Helie broke up the Yellowjackets’ shutout bid with a 13-7 decision over Corey Monroe at 182 pounds. Later, sophomore Lane Williams, wrestling in his first dual of the season after suffering a knee injury in football, gutted out a 7-3 decision over Zavier Smith at 220 pounds.

“Kyle wrestled a great match and had a lot of pressure on him. We had lost nine matches in a row and I think he was under a lot of pressure,” said Turner. “It was tied 4-4 and he had a huge headlock and almost pinned the guy at the end of the second period. The first night in the new Stucker Complex and he decided to fight. He made a decision to fight and that’s what Shawnee wrestling should be about.”

Williams won his first match of the season despite several stoppages due to his bloody nose.

“I didn’t know if I was going to put him out there until midway through today or wait until the weekend (at the Carl Albert Tournament). I just felt like I wanted to put him in there and see what he could do and I was very impressed. Coming off the injury, he hasn’t been practicing very long,” Turner said. “Just like Kyle, he made a decision to fight and he was not going down with us just winning one match on the night.”

The decisions by Helie and Williams were the few highlights on a night in which Shawnee was forced to forfeit the opening match at 106 pounds and then proceeded to drop the next nine matches, six of which came by way of falls.

Brenner James, at 120 pounds, dropped a tough 6-4 decision after Christien Taylor had suffered a 13-7 defeat at 113.

Helie nearly got a pin at the end of the second period, but settled for picking up three near-fall points as the second period ended to go up 9-5. Helie managed to maintain the upper-hand through the third period, finally giving the Wolves their first victory of the night.

Williams led 3-0 at the end of the first period and had a takedown in the second for a 5-0 advantage through two periods. An escape and reversal got Smith back into serious contention, but after a several bloody-nose stops, Williams came away with the four-point decision.

“I added this team (Choctaw) to the schedule to see what we have,” said Turner.

The next action for the Wolves will be in the Carl Albert Tournament Friday and Saturday.

“Carl Albert is a big tournament and we’ll see some of the better (Class) 5A teams,” Turner said. “It’s one that can help you get seeds for regionals.”