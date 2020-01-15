Soon a new Marble Slab Creamery/Great American Cookies store plans to open its doors in Shawnee.



Kathleen Shaffer, senior director of Creative and Communications, confirmed the store is in the Bison Crossing shopping center and could open as soon as the first part of February.

“The local franchisees are Timothy and Carlise Nye,” she said.

Great American Cookies

Great American Cookies was founded in 1977 on the strength of an old family chocolate chip Cookie recipe. For more than 35 years, Great American Cookies has maintained the heritage and integrity of its products by producing proprietary Cookie dough exclusively from its plant in Atlanta. Great American Cookies is known for its signature Cookie Cakes, trademark flavors and menu of delectable products baked fresh in store. Great American Cookies currently operates in mall-based locations across the United States, as well as internationally in Bahrain, Chile, Guam, Mexico, Puerto Rico, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

Marble Slab Creamery

Marble Slab Creamery, chef-created hand-mixed ice cream and innovator of the frozen slab technique, was founded in 1983. Every batch of Marble Slab Creamery ice cream is fresh made in small batches in-store using dairy from local farms and flavor ingredients from around the world. Today, Marble Slab Creamery is consumed across the globe with locations in Bahrain, Canada, Guam, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Guyana, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Singapore, Bangladesh and the United States.

Watch for updates.