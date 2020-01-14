Inclement weather forced a Saturday cancellation of the Henryetta Tournament.

Meeker girls’ coach Brady Dukes said the move was made early Saturday.

Dukes said tourney officials were looking at possible makeup dates.

Meeker’s girls were slated to play Henryetta for the consolation title. Meeker’s boys were scheduled to meet either Bristow or Henryetta in the seventh-place game.

Both Meeker teams will travel to Stroud tonight.

Bethel’s Plans Waylaid

Bethel’s Saturday plans at the Byng Classic were also weather-foiled.

Bethel’s boys were supposed to take on Tulsa Memorial’s JV for third place and Bethel’s girls were slated to meet either Dickson or Douglass in the consolation finals.

Both Bethel teams will entertain Harrah tonight.

Note: Report compiled by contributing writer Fred Fehr.