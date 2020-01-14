Capturing six events, the Shawnee High School girls’ swimming team claimed the team championship while the SHS boys’ squad topped five events and was runner-up in the team standings at the Casady McGuinness Invitational.

OKLAHOMA CITY – Capturing six events, the Shawnee High School girls’ swimming team claimed the team championship while the SHS boys’ squad topped five events and was runner-up in the team standings at the Casady McGuinness Invitational.

In the girls’ division, the Lady Wolves posted a team score of 324 while Harrah was second at 287. There were 14 schools competing in the field.

On the boys’ side, Altus won with a 327 and Shawnee had a 325.5 for second place.

GIRLS

The Lady Wolves had two winning relays while freshman Piper McNeil dominated two individual events. Eva Webb and Isabel Webb each won one event.

Shawnee’s 200 medley relay team of McNeil, freshman Natalie Selman, junior Isabel Webb and freshman Eva Webb clocked in with a finals time of 1:58.98 to take the top award.

McNeil, junior Aspen Chapline, Eva Webb and Isabel Webb teamed up to win the 200 freestyle relay in 1:46.65.

McNeil’s two winning finishes came in the 200 freestyle (1:58.50) and the 100 backstroke (58.04). Eva Webb took first in the 200 individual medley (2:23.17) and Isabel Webb claimed first in the 50 freestyle (25.81).

The Lady Wolves had two second-place finishes as Eva Webb clocked in at 59.33 seconds in the 100 freestyle and Selman posted a time of 1:19.72 in the 100 breaststroke.

Third-place efforts for Shawnee came from Chapline in the 100 freestyle (1:00.61) and Isabel Webb in the 100 backstroke (1:05.56).

Three fourth-place awards for the Lady Wolves went to Chapline in the 200 freestyle (2:10.54), Selman in the 200 individual medley (2:45.59) and the 400 freestyle relay team of Chapline, Blair Brock, Jordyn Sateren and Selman (4:24.90).

Sateren also had a sixth-place effort in the 100 butterfly (1:24.02).

BOYS

Brodie Morris won two individual events and was part of two winning relays to spark the Shawnee effort on the boys’ side.

Morris captured the 200 individual medley in 2:05.77 and the 100 freestyle in 50.75. That 100 freestyle time set a new school record.

Junior Trent Ogden also captured first place in the 100 backstroke with a time of 56.96.

The Wolves’ 200 medley relay team of Ogden, senior Kiergan Gibson, sophomore Josh Coons and Morris came out on top after clocking in at 1:46.19.

Shawnee’s 200 freestyle relay combination of Morris, junior Troy Rakestraw, Gibson and Ogden covered the distance in 1:37.19.

Second-place awards for the Wolves went to Ogden in the 50 freestyle (22.84) and Coons in the 100 butterfly (22.84).

Shawnee had four third-place efforts – Coons in the 200 individual medley (2:17.39), Gibson in the 100 freestyle (56.32 tie), Thurman Lee in the 500 freestyle (5:32.67) and Gibson in the 100 breaststroke (1:07.50).

Fifth-place finishes went to Lee in the 200 freestyle (2:05.09) and Ryan Staal in the 100 butterfly (1:02.40).

Taking seventh for the Wolves were Bryce Holter in the 500 freestyle (5:53.44) and Staal in the 100 backstroke (1:04.44). Rakestraw had an eighth-place effort in the 100 freestyle (59.27 seconds).

Note: Report compiled by Sports Editor Brian Johnson.