Patrick Dougherty graduated from the Basic Academy with the Oklahoma Council on Law Enforcement Education and Training in 2018.

He began his law enforcement career with the Shawnee Police Department in 2019.

“I was brought up in a law enforcement home. I wanted to follow in the same footsteps as my Dad and brother in serving people," Dougherty said. "I truly care and want to help people. Law enforcement is my calling."

Having completed his field training program, Dougherty will be assigned to patrol and join his fellow officers in the field.