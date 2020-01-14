The libraries and offices of the Pioneer Library System will be closed on Monday, Jan. 20, for the Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday.

During this day and any times the physical libraries are not open, services are available through Pioneer’s downloadable collection via OverDrive, as well as streaming resources like Hoopla and Kanopy. Access can be found online at www.pioneerlibrarysystem.org or through the Pioneer Library System Connect App, available for download from iTunes or Google Play.

Libraries will reopen for their regular hours on Tuesday, Jan. 21, except for the Shawnee Public Library. The Shawnee branch is still in the midst of a flooring project and will be offering limited services in a “Mini Branch” located in Community Room B. The Mini Branch hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekdays (except for Monday, Jan. 20) and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays. The Mini Branch will not be open on Sundays.