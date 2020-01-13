Oklahoma’s Presidential Preferential Primary election is scheduled for March 3. Here is what you need to know.

• Eligible voters may cast only one ballot for the Presidential Preferential Primary (PPP).

• Voters must be a registered member of the party for which they intend to cast a ballot. (For example, Republicans may vote in the Republican PPP. Democrats may vote in the Democratic PPP.)

• Independents are allowed to vote in the Democratic PPP only. The Democratic Party is the only recognized party in Oklahoma that currently allows Independents to vote in its primaries. Independents are defined as voters registered without a party affiliation.

• The purpose of the Presidential Preferential Primary (PPP) is to allow all recognized parties in Oklahoma to send delegates to their party’s national convention. The delegates are responsible for casting votes for the candidates they are assigned to, which represent the popular vote.

• Each party is responsible for choosing the Presidential candidate that will be on the ticket in November.

If you are currently registered to vote, you do not need to register again for the Presidential Preferential Primary election. If you are not registered to vote, you can download an application at: elections.ok.gov or contact the Delaware County Election Board at 918-253-8762 or delawarecounty@elections.ok.gov. The County Election Board is located at 225 S 5th St, Jay. Office hours are 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., Monday through Friday.

The last day to register for the Presidential Preferential Primary is February 7.

Registered voters may verify their registration and political affiliation using the State Election Board’s OK Voter Portal at: elections.ok.gov/OVP. The Election Board reminds voters that no party changes are allowed from April 1 through August 31 of even-numbered years.