Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College (NEO) will host the NEO ACT Boot Camp on Saturday, February 1, 2020. MasteryPrep experts who have earned perfect scores on both the ACT and SAT will facilitate the event.

Check-in will begin at 7:45 a.m. and the NEO ACT Boot Camp will run from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. in the Calcagno Family Ballroom in the Carter Student Union on the NEO campus. Registration is $52 and includes an ACT Workbook and Lunch.

Sponsored by NEO Students Affairs and the NEO Upward Bound program, the workshop will include emphasis on the four core sections of the ACT: English, Math, Reading, and Science. Facilitators will also cover strategies to reduce test anxiety and highlight the most commonly tested topics.

Registration is due by January 17, 2020 to ensure that each student receives a workbook at check-in. Students can register at http://www.neo.edu/act-workshop/. For more information, please contact Ryan Orcutt at 918-540-6314 or ryan.orcutt@neo.edu.