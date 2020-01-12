Arvest Bank is pleased to announce the recent hiring of Brian Ross.

Ross serves as a vice president and trust officer. In that role, he is responsible for fiduciary account administration of personal trusts, estates, investment accounts and individual retirement accounts. Additionally, Ross has earned the designation of a Certified Trust and Financial Advisor.

“Brian’s experience and expertise are a tremendous asset not just to the bank, but more importantly, our customers,” Arvest Wealth Management regional manager Josh Randolph said. “His expertise in the areas of financial education and tribal affairs, in particular, are a welcome addition. Brian also is very civic-minded, another trait that will serve the bank and community well.”

Ross has 28 years of industry experience, including a stint with the U.S. Department of the Interior. During that time, he was recognized with a Federal Customer Service Award for Interior for overseeing the development and implementation of financial literacy programs in Indian country, among other efforts.

Ross earned a bachelor’s degree in public administration from Northeastern State University and is an Accredited Financial Counselor®.

A member of both the Bartlesville City Planning Commission and the current Leadership Bartlesville class, Ross also is active with the Bartlesville Chamber of Commerce and the Bartlesville Rotary Club, among other civic endeavors.

About Arvest Bank

Arvest Bank, named by Forbes magazine as one of the “World’s Best Banks” for 2019, operates more than 260 bank branches in Arkansas, Oklahoma, Missouri and Kansas through a group of 14 locally managed banks, each with its own board and management team. These banks serve customers in more than 135 communities, with extended weekday banking hours at many locations. Arvest also provides a wide range of banking services including loans, deposits, treasury management, credit cards, mortgage loans and mortgage servicing. Arvest is an Equal Housing Lender and Member FDIC.