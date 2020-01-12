After enduring a tough day Thursday at the East Central Classic in Ada, the Ardmore basketball teams were back in action Friday in the consolation semifinals.

After enduring a tough day Thursday at the East Central Classic in Ada, the Ardmore basketball teams were back in action Friday in the consolation semifinals. While the No. 4 Lady Tigers got back on track with a convincing victory, the No. 7 Tigers were handed a tough loss against Lawton Eisenhower. Girls Ardmore 59 NW Classen 39 Ardmore’s Lady Tigers took out some frustration on Northwest Classen Friday afternoon, as they cruised to a comfortable victory. The Lady Tigers built a 12-3 advantage after the first quarter, before scoring 20 points before halftime to lead 32-6. Ardmore was outscored 16-11 in the third quarter, before being outscored 17-16 in the fourth. Amaya Gordon led the scoring with 16 points followed by Reagan McCurley with 15 points and Miyah McGee with 14 points. Boys Lawton Ike 66 Ardmore 59 The Ardmore Tigers suffered their first two-game losing streak of the season as they were defeated by the No. 18 Eagles from Lawton Eisenhower Friday afternoon. Ardmore was outscored 16-12 in the first quarter, before coming back with a 20-19 run in the second to close the deficit to 35-32 going to the break. However, the Eagles pulled away in the third with a 24-13 run, before Ardmore outscored the Eagles 14-7 down the stretch. Anthony Jones led the scoring for Ardmore with 16 points followed by Chadre McGee with 14 points.