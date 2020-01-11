Steve Reese, CRS, GRI, e-PRO, a real estate agent with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Benchmark Realty has earned the Commitment to Excellence endorsement (C2EX) from the National Association of Realtors®. The endorsement goes to Realtors® who have demonstrated knowledge and competency in 10 core areas of real estate practice:

1. Client service

2. Professional reputation

3. Real estate law

4. Realtor® Code of Ethics

5. Equal service to all (Article 10 of the Code)

6. Advocacy of real property ownership

7. Trust and integrity

8. Use of technology

9. Data privacy

10. Areas of practice

Reese states, “My commitment to excellence goes beyond a simple statement of an agent’s number of transactions. It’s being committed to be the very best through my involvement at the local, state and national levels in community engagement, advanced education, and political advocacy for the benefit of property owners and consumers.”

The C2EX endorsement is available only to Realtors®. It is earned through a self-directed program that enables users to assess and build on their competency in each of the core areas. Launched in 2018, this innovative program sets the standard for what it means to be a professional in the real estate brokerage business.

“Earning the Commitment to Excellence endorsement is a true accomplishment and an affirmation to consumers that you stand for ethics and professionalism in your work,” says 2019 NAR President John Smaby. “Advances in technology and online user experience are making our business more and more seamless, and that’s fantastic,” Smaby says, “But with new technology can come vulnerabilities. A C2EX endorsement offers consumers the ease of mind that they have a skilled adviser, committed to conducting business at the highest standards, helping them through what may be the largest purchase or sale in their life.”

The National Association of Realtors® is America’s largest trade association, representing more than 1.3 million members involved in all aspects of the residential and commercial real estate industries.