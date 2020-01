Due to incoming rain, freezing temperatures and a chance for snow predicted for Friday, Jan. 10 and Saturday, Jan. 11 the South Central and Southeast Central Chapter Oklahoma Region of the American Red Cross have postponed the McLoud and Dale Smoke Alarm Installment to Saturday, Jan. 18 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

According to Disaster Program Specialist Linda Medford, a new event will be on the SC/SE OK Group Calendar so that people can RSVP.