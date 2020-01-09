The Oklahoma Baptist University men’s and women’s basketball teams are home tonight for the first time in 2020 as they host Harding University in a pair of Great American Conference basketball games inside the Noble Complex.

The Oklahoma Baptist University men’s and women’s basketball teams are home tonight for the first time in 2020 as they host Harding University in a pair of Great American Conference basketball games inside the Noble Complex.

The women’s game tips off at 5:30 p.m. with men’s action to follow at approximately 7:30.

Coach Jason Eaker’s OBU men enter tonight’s play at 8-4 overall and 3-3 in the GAC after an 80-62 road win at Ouachita Baptist last Saturday as they shot 49% from the floor overall and were 12-of-28 (43%) from 3-point range.

Harrison Stoddart registered a double-double with 12 points and 10 rebounds to go with three blocks and a steal. Jairus Hicklen also tallied 12 points to go with a pair of steals and Jaquan Simms ended up with 11 points, including three 3-point baskets.

Just like the win over Ouachita, balanced scoring has been the name of the game for the Bison this season as Simms is averaging 12.3 points per game, Rashad Lewis is at 11.8 and Stoddart is at 10.3.

Dishon Lowery is averaging 9.2 points per outing and leads the team with a 7.2 rebounding average. Brantly Thompson owns a 9.2 scoring average and Hicklen is at 8.3. Stoddart leads the team in blocks with 19 for the season. Lewis and Simms top the team in steals with 17 and 16 respectively. Lewis is also averaging 3.8 assists per contest.

As a team, OBU is shooting 46.6% from the field, 38.9 from 3-point land and 71.5 in the free-throw department. The Bison are also averaging 37.8 boards to the opposition’s 31.6.

Harding enters tonight’s action at 6-6 overall but is only 1-5 in the GAC.

The Bisons, from Searcy, Arkansas, are led by 6-4 junior guard Romio Harvey, a transfer from Northern Oklahoma College-Enid, who sports a 23.3 scoring average. Harding is shooting just 43.1% overall on the season and is only 33.8% from outside the arc. The Bisons are shooting 75.7% from the charity stripe.

On the women’s side, OBU is seeking its first conference win as the Bison enter tonight’s play at 4-8 overall and 0-6 in the conference.

Four OBU players are averaging in double figures, led by Kalifa Ford at 17.7. Ford also tops the team with an 8.8 rebounding average.

McKenzie Cooper (15.3), Ugochinyere Nwarie (13.2) and Jaylin Stapleton (10.6) round out the double-digit

scoring averages for the Bison, of coach Casi Bays. Stapleton leads the way in assists with a 5.0 average. Mikayla Shulanberger has 22 of the team’s 80 steals so far this season.

OBU is shooting 42.7% from the floor for the season and just 33.5% from 3-point territory. The Bison sport a 73.1% from the foul line.

The Harding women are 6-6 and 3-3 and led by Kellie Lampo, who is averaging 14.0 points and 8.3 rebounds while shooting 50.4% from the field so far this season.

Following tonight’s action, the Bison are at home again Saturday against Arkansas Tech. The women’s game tips off at 1 p.m. with the men’s contest to follow at 3 p.m.