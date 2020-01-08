Extreme defensive pressure by both the Shawnee Lady Wolves and Wolves led to a doubleheader sweep of Western Heights Tuesday night at the SHS Performing Arts and Athletics Center.

Each team collected 22 steals as the Class 5A 13th-ranked Lady Wolves routed Western Heights, 62-21, and the fourth-ranked Wolves followed suit with a 77-37 thumping of the Jets in Suburban Conference basketball play.

The Shawnee girls improved to 6-4 on the season and the SHS boys moved to 6-1.

Shawnee 62, Western Heights 21 (Girls)

The Lady Wolves forced 25 turnovers as every player had at least one steal apiece.

Tatum Sparks and Hallie Wilson had four steals each while Amaya Martinez had three as Shawnee grounded the Jets.

“We challenged them to put pressure on the ball and worked on not using our hands so much and not having touch fouls,” said Shawnee head coach Wendi Wells.

While the Lady Wolves were producing points with their defense and transition, their offense got off to a flaming start, hitting 7-of-14 attempts (50%) from the field in the opening quarter in building a 17-5 advantage. Shawnee also finished 14-of-28 (50%) at the half in building a 33-8 halftime cushion.

Aubrie Megehee and Alesia Thomas tossed in 12 points each to lead the way for the Lady Wolves. Tristyn Napier added nine off the bench and starter Kaylee Henry and reserve Esabelle Ramirez finished with eight apiece.

“I’m really proud that we showed a lot of unselfishness,” Wells said. “When we had an open shot they didn’t always take it but gave it to someone who was in better position to shoot.”

Shawnee finished the game at 43% shooting from the floor and limited Western Heights to only seven makes on 26 attempts (27%).

The Lady Wolves also owned a commanding 34-18 advantage on the boards with Martinez grabbing five rebounds while Megehee, Henry, Thomas and Kaitlyn Taylor yanking down four apiece.

The Jets held an early 3-2 edge but saw Shawnee go on an 8-0 run to take control. Megehee had three straight baskets during that spurt. Leading 10-5, the Lady Wolves scored seven straight points to round out the quarter off a Martinez bucket, an old-fashioned 3-point play by Thomas and two Ramirez free shots to make it 17-5.

Shawnee then blitzed Western Heights with a 16-3 second quarter in establishing the 25-point halftime lead.

Paris Davis topped the Jets with nine points and teammate Bridget Cole tallied seven.

The next action for the Lady Wolves will be Tuesday at Guthrie.

Shawnee 77, Western Heights 33 (Boys)

Domination by the Wolves from the outset spelled doom for the Jets.

Western Heights was held scoreless until seven seconds were left in the opening quarter. Meanwhile, Shawnee rolled up 19 unanswered points.

That 19-0 run to start the game was triggered by a conventional 3-point play from Isaiah Willis and two straight baskets by J’Briell Easley as he netted six points during that spree. Tanner Morris had a steal and layup and Karran Evans and KaVeon Sharp had a score apiece.

That run was keyed by defense as the Jets had seven first-quarter turnovers while going 1-of-9 from the floor in the opening eight minutes.

“I liked the way we created turnovers with active hands and setting traps,” said Shawnee head coach Ron Arthur.

Four Wolves reached double figures, led by reserve Moses Martinez with 15 points, including three treys. Willis followed with 13 points and eight rebounds, including five off the offensive glass. Easley chipped in 11 points, including one 3-point bucket, and Morris contributed 10.

That foursome was a combined 19-of-25 from the field as Martinez was 5-of-7, Willis 5-of-5, Easley 5-of-7 and Morris 4-of-6.

Joe Maytubby tossed in eight points, pulled down six rebounds and registered five steals for Shawnee. Sharp recorded three steals to go with his six points and Morris totaled three steals as well. Jaylon Orange, Demetress Beavers, Ray McGirt and Dahntay Graham each had two steals as the Jets committed 26 turnovers in the game.

Aleric Wilson led Western Heights with eight points while Keeno Saldua, Jaylen Ware and Mekhai Whittington ended up with six each.

Shawnee will take on Durant Thursday at 11:30 a.m. in the opening round of the East Central Oklahoma Classic at Ada High School.