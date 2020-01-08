Martel Davis contributed 23 points as fifth-ranked (Class B) Varnum upended Asher 63-58 Tuesday night.

ASHER — Martel Davis contributed 23 points as fifth-ranked (Class B) Varnum upended Asher 63-58 Tuesday night.

Also in scoring double scoring figures for 12-1 Varnum were Lance Nutt with 13 and Baylen White with 10. Davis and White chalked up three 3-point field goals apiece as Varnum went to 12-1.

For Asher, ranked 14th in Class A, Patch Hamilton netted 22 points and Mike McDonald chipped in with 20. Trevor Martin aided with eight points, including two 3-pointers.

“Varnum is extremely talented and very well coached,” Asher head coach Scott Hamilton said. “Tonight was a tremendous small-school boys’ game. We played hard on defense and rebounded really well, but didn’t shoot it as well as we can. Attribute that to Varnum’s pressure.”

Asher’s boys are 10-3.

In the girls’ game, Asher fell to 2-10 with a 68-27 loss to Varnum, ranked seventh in Class B.

Ten Varnum players got in the scoring column, led by Isabel Davis and Grace Lena with 12 apiece.

Kaythryn Dixson headed Asher’s scoring with 17.

Both Asher squads will participate in the Jim Walling Classic beginning Thursday at Earlsboro. Asher’s girls will play Stuart at 7 p.m. and Asher’s boys will meet Macomb at 8:30 p.m.

Note: Report compiled by contributing writer Fred Fehr.