A Fox man is facing multiple felony complaints for allegedly selling drugs out of a local residence.

According to Carter County court documents filed Jan. 6, Jimmie Lynn Philips, 58, is believed to have been selling methamphetamine at his residence located off of Longview Road. Area law enforcement allegedly confirmed the use of the residence as a place for selling drugs on Jan. 3.

Court documents state that several individuals, whose names are unknown, allegedly would come to the residence to purchase drugs.

“(The residence) is a place resorted to by various persons… who use controlled dangerous substances in violation of the Uniform Controlled Dangerous Substances Act and who resort to said premises for the purpose of such substances with the knowledge of said defendant.”

Phillips is facing one count of unlawful possession of a controlled dangerous substance with intent to distribute and one count of maintaining a place for keeping or selling a controlled substance.

Phillips has previously been convicted for multiple felonies, including possession of a controlled dangerous substance with intent to distribute, larceny from a retailer and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

Carter County Sheriff’s Office deputies reportedly discovered two rifles and one pistol in Phillips’ possession during the alleged drug bust on Jan. 3, leading to additional complaints for felonious possession of a firearm and felonious possession of a firearm during commission of a felony.

Phillips reportedly bonded out of jail Tuesday in the amount of $1,500 cash. If found guilty of all counts, Phillips faces up to life in jail or a fine of up to $100,000.