NORMAN, Okla. – A record number of nearly 2,800 Special Olympics Oklahoma athletes from across the state are making preparations to compete in the 24th annual state Winter Games Thursday-Saturday, Jan. 9-11.

The games are held at the University of Oklahoma in Norman and surrounding communities around the Oklahoma City metro area.

During the fall, athletes competed in local area competitions to qualify for the upcoming state games. Athletes will compete in four different sports at the state level: Basketball, Bowling, Swimming and Volleyball.

Today, Special Olympics Oklahoma benefits over 11,600 individuals with intellectual disabilities and is supported by over 10,000 volunteers and thousands of sponsors, donors and supporters conducting more than 140 sports competitions and training clinics, and five state events every year.

If you are interested in volunteering, please visit www.sook.org or call 918-481-1234.