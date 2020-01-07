Oklahoma State University-Oklahoma City has opened another section in its Fire Academy – this one set for the summer – after the spring academy reached full capacity.

The summer Fire Academy will begin on June 1. Upon completion of the eight-week program, students will have earned the required firefighting certifications needed to apply for a job as a firefighter.

The spring academy – the first eight-week fire academy offered at Oklahoma State University-Oklahoma City (OSU-OKC) – was announced in late October and reached full capacity of 25 students before the end of the year. Spring academy classes, which will be held Mondays through Thursdays for the duration of the program, are set to start in late March.

The summer academy is being offered in response to the high demand for the spring section, and to accommodate inquiries from numerous high school students, said Joe Bennett, director of the university’s Fire Protection program.

“We received word from several high school students who said they were interested in the academy, but would be in classes until May,” Bennett said. “The summer academy will allow these students to get right into the program upon graduation from high school.”

Placements in the Fire Academy will be awarded on a first-come, first-served basis. Interested students should first apply for admission to OSU-OKC, and then enroll for the academy with an academic advisor.

Prospective students should apply and enroll prior to the end of April to allow course administrators enough time to order correctly sized bunker and training gear.

To apply, go to www.osuokc.edu/enroll. For more information about Fire Protection programs at OSU-OKC, go to www.osuokc.edu/fireprotection.