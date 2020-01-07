The McLoud Public Library is building a love for reading in many of the community’s youngest residents through its regular schedule of story times and activities for young children.

Activities are geared to children ages 5 and under and are planned at 11 a.m. on the last three Tuesdays of January. They include:

Jan. 14 – Toys & Tots: Use fun and educational toys in a program aiming to help children learn and develop their brains through play.

Jan. 21 – Preschool Story Time, Feelings and Emotions: This is part of a series that will feature books that focus on emotions and feelings.

Jan. 28 – Stress Relief Story Time: Child Development Specialist and certified massage instructor Angie Porter, MS, CCPS, will lead an hour of calming activities that help promote literacy.

The library has access to thousands upon thousands of children’s books as part of the Pioneer Library System’s collection, as well as learning literacy kits and more resources to help develop early reading skills.

For more information, visit the library, call 788-4132 or go online to www.pioneerlibrarysystem.org/mcloud.