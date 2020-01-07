Welcome back CVS students and staff! Here is to a great 2020. The high school basketball teams are gearing up to host teams at the annual Caney Valley Basketball tournament that will be held Jan. 20-25. Stay tuned for more information.

Students who show cattle through 4H/FFA there is an opportunity to get your animals in the ring! The Cleveland FFA will have a jackpot show on Jan. 11. Entry cards are due at 9 a.m. and the show will start at 10 a.m. For more information contact Clayton Wetherly at 580-352-3358.

The Ramona Chamber of Commerce will hold its first meeting of the year on January 13th at 6:30 p.m. at the Ramona Senior Center. They will be making plans for the upcoming Chamber Celebration Banquet. If you aren’t a member of the Chamber and would like to be, please email Courtneygagan1@hotmail.com or go by American Bank and see Ashley.

Caney Valley SLAM 21st CCLC afterschool program is needing a bus driver for student drop off at only 3 stops. Student pick up at the Elementary will be 5:15 p.m. and the final drop off will be 6 p.m. So the route will be one hour Monday- Thursday. You must have Bus Driver CDL’s. If you are interested please call 918-536-2500 or 918-535-2205 ask for Kacy Medlin or email kmedlin@caneyvalleyschool.org.

If your family has outgrown your home, then the Ramona Senior Center is an excellent alternative location. It rents for $25 a day and contains a full kitchen, restroom and seating for right at 65 people. It is the perfect location to have your event as it is located right next to the park and there is also covered outdoor tables/seating and room to grill! Please contact Betty Nichols 918-440-9115 for more information. What a great thing for our community. If you want to have an event, make your reservation soon!

The Fisk-Leffler American Legion Post is open for business! This gorgeous remodeled early 1900’s building can seat up to 150 people . It has a fully-equipped kitchen, spacious bathrooms that are large enough for wedding parties, and new round table seating that is available. If you are interested in renting the facility, contact Lester Gagan at 918-671-1919 or email Lester.Gagan@yahoo.com . It can be rented on a daily for $100 or $50 on a half day basis. Also, make sure to “like” the American Legion Fisk-Leffler Post #334 on Facebook.

The Ramona Senior Citizens meet at the Senior Citizen on Main Street every Tuesday at 10 a.m. to play games and stay for lunch! The first and third Tuesdays of the month, the Washington County Nutrition Services brings lunch at noon and the cost is $2 per person. The other weeks of the month, attendees are to bring a dish for a potluck lunch.