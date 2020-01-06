Jimmy Leonard Clinton was born January 14, 1950 in Bakersfield, California to Earl Herschel “Joe” and Gladys Virginia (Thompson) Clinton. Jimmy peacefully departed this life at home on Monday, December 30, 2019 in Rose, Oklahoma at the age of 69 years, 11 months and 16 days.

Jimmy attended Teresita and Oaks Mission Schools and graduated from Oaks Mission High School in 1968. On April 9, 1971 Jimmy married Patsy Ruth Jackson in Bentonville, Arkansas. This marriage was blessed with four beautiful daughters, Jana LaNelle, Paula Renae, Amanda Rachelle and Sarah Elizabeth. For more than 48 years, the couple has made their home on their family farm in Rose, Oklahoma.

Jimmy was a general contractor and home builder his entire life, starting at the age of 16. He built homes, apartments, commercial buildings and everything in between in northeast Oklahoma and northwest Arkansas for more than 50 years. He was a man of integrity, always keeping his word. Jimmy never missed a day of work and took great pride in providing for his family and setting an example of the value of hard work. He was especially proud that each of his four daughters and his grandson all earned college degrees.

He and his wife also operated a convenience store at Rocky Ford along Spring Creek for several years called Park Mart, but most just referred to it as “Clinton’s.” It was a popular swimming hole for the community and Jimmy enjoyed providing live music during the summer and playing cards late into the night with old friends.

Jimmy was strong in his faith as a member of the Church of God, in Truth. He enjoyed reading his Bible daily; dancing with his wife, whether at a dance hall or around the kitchen; breaking out spontaneously into song; watching Westerns; fishing; taking road trips with family and friends on the nearby backroads or highways across the country. On a trip to Florida, Jimmy was very proud that he made a hole in one on his first time ever playing golf. He was a member of the Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association. He had a magnetic personality and was very loved by his friends and family and will be missed dearly by each of them.

Jimmy was survived by:

His wife Patsy of the home; four daughters: Jana Clinton Ballou of Locust Grove, Paula Reed and husband Scott of Locust Grove, Amanda Clinton of Tulsa, Sarah Hartman and husband, Nick of Edmond. Four brothers: Herschel Clinton and wife Gloria of Four Corners, Gordon Clinton and wife Susann of Welling, Mike Clinton and wife Sharon of Briggs, Joey Clinton and Karen Dye of Welling. Five sisters Virginia Crow of Tahlequah, Rhonda Clinton of Rocky Ford, Camille Clinton of Rocky Ford, Bronwyn Duncan of Park Hill, Romelle Clinton of Rocky Ford. One grandson, Garrett Reed of Locust Grove. One uncle, Maxie Thompson and wife Patty of Teresita. He also leaves behind a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Jimmy was preceded by his parents; one sister, Regina Mann; two nieces and two nephews.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, January 4, 2020, at Oaks Mission Gym in Oaks, Oklahoma. Nephew Chris Mann will officiate. Interment will follow at McLain Cemetery in Locust Grove, Oklahoma. Services are entrusted to Locust Grove Funeral Home.