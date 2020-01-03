Oklahoma Baptist University senior Ugochinyere Nwarie poured in a career-high 34 points to go with seven rebounds, but it wasn't enough as host Henderson State held on for an 84-73 Great American Conference women's basketball victory over the Bison Thursday night to open the 2020 portion of the schedule.

ARKADELPHIA, Arkansas – Oklahoma Baptist University senior Ugochinyere Nwarie poured in a career-high 34 points to go with seven rebounds, but it wasn't enough as host Henderson State held on for an 84-73 Great American Conference women's basketball victory over the Bison Thursday night to open the 2020 portion of the schedule.

Nwarie was 14-of-23 from the floor and 6-of-9 from the foul line in fueling the OBU effort. She also recorded a pair of steals in 32 minutes of play.

Only two other Bison reached double figures as senior McKenzie Cooper tossed in 13 to go with four rebounds, one assist and a steal and Charissa Price, off the bench, tallied 10 points with three boards, three assists and a steal. Only four other OBU players got into the scoring column. Cooper knocked down all three of her 3-point field-goal tries. Price was a perfect 2-of-2 from long range.

The Bison, who fell to 4-7 on the season and 0-5 in the GAC, shot 50.9% for the game (28-of-55) and was 45.5% from 3-point land. OBU was also 12-of-15 from the charity stripe.

Four players got into double figures for the victorious Reddies, who improved to 8-3 and 3-2.

Karrington Whaley led the way with 22 as she also snatched 10 rebounds, six on the offensive end, for a double-double to go with a pair of blocked shots. Pink Jones and Lani Snowden followed with 15 points each and Hailey Estes tacked on 13.

Whaley was 9-of-12 from the field, drained a 3-point shot and was 3-of-4 from the line. Jones was 6-of-8 from the floor and was one rebound short of a double-double with nine.

Henderson State shot 44.4% from the floor and was only 28.1% (9-of-32) from outside the arc and only 50% (11-of-22) in free throws.

Two critical statistical areas were dominated by the Reddies as they owned a 42-25 advantage on the boards and had nine less turnovers than the Bison. OBU had 20 miscues to Henderson State's 11.

The Bison had a 20-17 edge after one quarter, but was outscored 22-15 in the second, as the Reddies built a 39-35 halftime advantage. HSU led 60-55 after three quarters.

Henderson State's Maci Mains had three steals and six assists to go with her eight points, including two treys. Blu Jones tallied nine points for the winners.

The next action for OBU will be Saturday as it stays in Arkadelphia and plays down the road at Ouachita Baptist at 1 p.m.

Note: Report compiled by Sports Editor Brian Johnson.