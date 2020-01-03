The Friends of the Bartlesville Public Library Board of Directors once again invite local writers to enter the annual creative writing contest. This is the 28th year for the competition.

Each year local community members submit their original, unpublished work in the categories of fiction, non-fiction, poetry, and children’s literature.

Writers from 8th grade students to adults of all ages may enter the contest by completing an entry form, available at the Bartlesville Public Library circulation and reference desks. The entry form may also be printed from the library’s website at bartlesville.lib.ok.us

Friends of the Library contest coordinator Connie Lavoie is enthusiastic about the encouragement and recognition the competition provides to novice writers.

“We want to actively encourage aspiring writers to try their wings by sharing their work. Each year it is rewarding to see

our community members gathered at the library, and to experience together the suspense and excitement as winners are announced.”

Winners of the competition receive cash prizes awarded at the Friends of the Library annual meeting in April. Contestants must be current Bartlesville Library card holders. Library cards are free and available at the circulation desk.

The deadline for submitting entries is Feb. 1.