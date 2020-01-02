The monks of St. Gregory’s Abbey have announced the opening of a store to feature unique items.

“The Monks Marketplace” will be located at the Abbey in Shawnee and is scheduled to open on January 15, 2020.

“We are excited about this new enterprise for our community,” stated Rt. Rev. Lawrence Stasyszen, O.S.B., abbot of the monastery. “The store will provide a new way of serving the public while at the same time generating revenue for the monastery and its ministries.”

Br. Damian Whalen, O.S.B., serves as the organizer and manager for the project. He says that the “Monks Marketplace will offer unique items not available at other stores, including other Catholic or Christian gift shops. The special focus will be items produced by monastic communities around the country, such as crafts and specialty food items.”

Some of the items for sale will be hand-crafted or harvested by the monks of St. Gregory’s Abbey. “The Monks Marketplace will have available eggs from the our flock of free-range hens, honey produced by our bees, and craft items made by the monks. When available we will also sell our own line of jams and jellies, and seasonal candies and baked goods,” Br. Damian said.

Some of the offerings from other monasteries will include Monk Sauce from Subiaco Abbey, hand lotions and soaps from the Benedictine Sisters of Clyde, MO, and breakfast cookies and granola products from the Brothers and Sisters of Charity near Berryville, Arkansas. Br. Damian observed, “This is an opportunity for us to raise awareness of consecrated life in the United States, as well as expand the sales for our sisters and brothers in other communities.” The shop will also offer hand-made rosaries, custom jewelry, personal care products made with all natural ingredients and books on Benedictine spirituality.

The Monks’ Marketplace will open to the public from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Saturday. For more information contact the Abbey office at 405-878-5490.