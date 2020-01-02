Linda Gail Robertson, 68, of Houston, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019, surrounded by her loving family.

Linda was born on Oct. 27, 1951, in Wewoka to Anna and Roland Scott.

An avid basketball player, Linda graduated from Varnum High School in Seminole.

She owned and operated a hair salon while raising her children in Perryton, Texas. In later years, she worked as a realtor in Rockport, Austin, and Houston.

Linda loved doting on her five grandchildren: Riley, Carson, Lance Paul, Jack, and Liam. She went to every sports game or kid activity she could and was famous for her homemade biscuits. Linda had a passion for gardening and coastal life. She spent many years fishing and bird watching in Galveston. She volunteered for years at addiction centers and helped innumerable people with their struggles. She was a competitive Words with Friends player and an enthusiastic friend to many.

She is survived by two sons, Lance Robertson and his wife Jenny of Midland, and Casey and Brandi Robertson of Oklahoma City.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 6, 2020, at First Presbyterian Church of Midland with Pastor Charles Teixeira officiating. Her ashes will be held at the columbarium at the church.

In acknowledgment of Linda's love of spending time in Galveston Bay with her family for the last ten years of her life, the family would be honored by a memorial donation to the Galveston Bay Foundation in her name.

Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online condolences may be made at www.npwelch.com.