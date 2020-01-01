EDITOR’S NOTE: The people charged with felonies and misdemeanors are innocent until they plead guilty or are proven guilty in court. Those who want the final disposition of their case reported in the Pawhuska Journal-Capital should call Robert Smith at: 918-287-7366.

FELONY CASES

Pulled him over because tail lights were out

NAME: Kyle Ryan Hodges

AGE: 45

RESIDENCE: Carnegie

CHARGES: Possession of firearms after conviction or during probation; possession of a controlled dangerous substance (two counts), unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia; and improper tail lamps/tag lamps

DETAILS: Sgt. Brett Barnett, of the Osage County Sheriff’s Office, was driving west on 43rd Street North on Dec. 18, when he noticed a pickup truck in front of him had no functioning tail lights. Deputy Barnett pulled over the pickup and made contact with the driver, who was identified as Kyle Ryan Hodges. Deputy Barnett asked Hodges for his driver’s license and Hodges reportedly said he did not have it with him and provided an Oklahoma ID card. Barnett did a records check and found that Hodges’ driver’s license had expired in 2018. Barnett also reportedly learned that Hodges had two felony convictions in the state of Oklahoma, one in 2015 for possession of a controlled dangerous substance, and another in 1994 for second-degree burglary. Barnett additionally learned that Hodges was on a seven-year deferred sentence arrangement for allegedly bringing contraband into a penal institution in Grady County, and he appeared to have outstanding warrants from Caddo County. Barnett had Hodges step out of the pickup and informed the motorist of his driver’s license status and the possibility of Caddo County warrants. Barnett reportedly asked Barnett if there was anything in the pickup that would be considered illegal, and asked for and received consent to search the vehicle. During a search of the pickup, Barnett reportedly found a black zippered bag that contained suspected methamphetamine, suspected marijuana, and a glass smoking pipe with a grayish residue. Barnett also reportedly found a pistol in a leather holster. The pistol was reportedly loaded with a clip containing .22-caliber long rifle ammunition. In a hearing Dec. 19 in Osage County District Court, the court entered a not guilty plea for Hodges and set his bail at $10,000.

Restaurant employee accused of preying on young girls

NAME: Francisco Ortiz Munoz

AGE: 55 or 56

RESIDENCE: Vinita

CHARGE: Sexual battery

DETAILS: Pawhuska police received a call Dec. 17 to the effect a dishwasher at El Vallarta’s, a Pawhuska restaurant, had been observed fondling himself under his apron while watching young girls mop the floor. Police were told Munoz allegedly kissed and grabbed a former employee the week before, and that he had allegedly grabbed a female employee by the waist from behind and pulled her toward him, causing his belly and waist to make contact with her lower back. Police officer William Wamego reportedly spoke with restaurant employees, a former employee and the restaurant owner, who allowed the officer access to the restaurant’s camera system. Officer Wamego used footage from the camera system to gather evidence about Munoz’s alleged inappropriate behavior. In a hearing Dec. 19 in Osage County District Court, the court set a Jan. 10 return date for Munoz. His bail had been set at $2,500.

Loud exhaust and defective tag lighting got him pulled over

NAME: Samuel Drake Armentor

AGE: 41

RESIDENCE: Skiatook

CHARGES: Trafficking in illegal drugs; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia; driving without a valid driver’s license; and improper tail lamps/tag lamps

DETAILS: Deputy Martin Meek, of the Osage County Sheriff’s Office, at about 3:19 a.m. Dec. 18, pulled over a Chevrolet pickup for an equipment violation on State Highway 20, near Skiatook. The pickup reportedly had a defective or modified exhaust system and defective license plate lighting. The driver of the pickup, identified as Samuel Armentor, reportedly told the deputy that his driver’s license expired a couple of years ago and he had not renewed it. A records check reportedly confirmed Armentor’s license expired in April 2018. The records check also indicated Armentor had active warrants from the city of Skiatook. Deputy Meek called for a tow truck to come and take the pickup away for impoundment. The deputy also talked with Skiatook municipal dispatch, which reportedly said there were active warrants for Armentor and the city would send an officer to the scene of the traffic stop. During a search of Armentor, Meek reportedly found a clear plastic baggie containing suspected methamphetamine, as well as a clear glass smoking device. During a pre-impoundment inventory of the pickup truck, Meek reportedly found two clear plastic bags containing suspected methamphetamine. The deputy later weighed the three bags of suspected meth that had been found and the total weight reportedly came to 46.72 grams. In a hearing Dec. 20 in Osage County District Court, the court entered a not guilty plea for Armentor and set his bail at $25,000.

Reportedly made a death threat

NAME: Lester Eugene Moore Jr.

AGE: 41

RESIDENCE: Pawhuska

CHARGES: Domestic abuse — assault and battery; protective order violation; and threatening to perform an act of violence

DETAILS: Officer Doug Castleberry, of the Pawhuska Police Department, was dispatched about 10:23 p.m. Dec. 17 in regard to a report of a physical domestic altercation in the 400 block of Kihekah Avenue. Officer Castleberry reportedly saw an elderly woman in a wheelchair by the front door, and another woman lying on the living room floor. The woman on the floor was reportedly awake and alert and told the officer, “Lester pushed me to the ground, and I hit my head.” The officer reportedly spotted Lester Moore in the kitchen area, holding a walking stick and a pair of coats. Moore reportedly appeared to be agitated and upset and yelled, “I’m sorry I pushed you Mom, I didn’t mean to hurt you.” Two police officers reportedly put Lester Moore in handcuffs and Moore reportedly said he had smoked methamphetamine earlier in the day. Officer Castleberry tried to talk with Moore about the domestic incident, but Moore reportedly continued trying to speak with the woman on the floor and yelling, “I didn’t mean to push her.” Pawhuska EMS arrived at the residence and placed the woman on the floor into a neck brace and took her to the Pawhuska Hospital. The owner of the residence then arrived and told police she has an active Osage County protective order. Officer Castleberry then reportedly talked with the woman in the wheelchair, who said Moore had threatened her. Moore reportedly told the woman in the wheelchair, “If I go to jail, when I get out I will kill you.” The woman said she feared Moore, and that he brings people to the house all the time and becomes angry when she makes them leave. In a hearing Dec. 20 in Osage County District Court, the court entered a not guilty plea for Moore and set his bail at $20,000. Oklahoma Department of Corrections records show Moore has a record of several convictions, since 2006, for offenses such as domestic assault and battery, domestic abuse and protective order violation.

MISDEMEANOR CASES

Lane violation is where it started

NAME: Michael Eugene Hunt

AGE: 55

RESIDENCE: Tulsa

CHARGES: Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol; and unsafe lane use

DETAILS: State Trooper Justin Garrison, at about 11:19 p.m. Nov. 25, was on patrol on 36th Street North when he pulled over a purple Ford pickup that had come out of the Osage Casino parking lot. Garrison told the motorist, identified as Michael Eugene Hunt, that he pulled him over for a lane-use violation. Hunt reportedly said he couldn’t see the lines. Trooper Garrison reportedly noticed the odor of an alcoholic beverage coming from the cabin of the pickup and observed Hunt to have red, watery, bloodshot eyes. When asked about the consumption of alcoholic beverages, Hunt reportedly said he had consumed a couple of beers. During later conversation, while Hunt was seated in the trooper’s patrol vehicle, Hunt reportedly said he had consumed a couple of beers and a couple of shots. The trooper conducted field sobriety testing on Hunt and offered the suspect the state’s breath test. Hunt reportedly refused the breath test and was transported to the Osage County jail. In a hearing Nov. 27 in Osage County District Court, the court entered a not guilty plea for Hunt. His next court appearance is scheduled for Feb. 7, 2020.

‘You can’t stop me from talking to God’

NAME: Bryan Lee Bishop

AGE: 29

RESIDENCE: Bartlesville

CHARGE: Public intoxication and disturbing the peace

DETAILS: Deputy Casey Witt, of the Osage County Sheriff’s Office, about 7:38 p.m. Dec. 1, responded to a call from a residence on the Okesa Road. When Witt arrived at the call location, he reportedly observed Bryan Bishop walking on the Okesa Road. Deputy Witt asked Bishop if he had been fighting with his mother, and he reportedly said, “no.” Deputy Witt talked with Bishop’s mother, who reportedly said she had been putting out Christmas decorations and had taken her Bible off a table and placed it in a drawer. She reportedly said Bryan had asked her to give him the Bible, and she had said, “no,” that it was her Bible and not his. Bryan reportedly told her, “I will kill you. You can’t stop me from talking to God.” Bishop’s mother reportedly did not want to press a charge for the threat. Deputy Witt reportedly talked to Bryan Bishop and asked him if he used any type of drugs. Bryan Bishop reportedly said he used “weed and all the other types of drugs,” and he reportedly said he had just smoked marijuana shortly before the deputy showed up. The suspect said he had a medical marijuana card. Deputy Witt reportedly observed that Bryan Bishop had red, watery, bloodshot eyes and a slow response time to stimuli. The deputy placed him under arrest on a complaint of public intoxication. In a hearing Dec. 2, Bishop pleaded guilty and was fined $100 and charged court costs.

Crashed into a pasture

NAME: Conner Lee Shumate

AGE: 18

RESIDENCE: Barnsdall

CHARGE: Driving under the influence by a person under the age of 21 (In Oklahoma, the legal standard for DUI under age 21 is a blood-alcohol level of .02 or higher)

DETAILS: State Trooper Romulus Gregory, about 5:10 a.m. Nov. 30, responded to a call regarding a single-vehicle property damage auto accident in Osage County. The accident reportedly had occurred about 1.1 miles west of Avant on County Road 2230. Gregory investigated the accident. He arrived at the scene about 6:01 a.m. and saw a maroon Nissan Pathfinder in a pasture. Gregory determined the Pathfinder failed to negotiate a curve and left the road. Conner Lee Shumate reportedly identified himself as the driver of the Pathfinder at the time of the accident, and said he had not been hurt. Trooper Gregory learned that Shumate had already signed a medical care refusal. While talking with Shumate, Trooper Gregory reportedly noticed a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage on his breath and about his person. The trooper also noted Shumate’s speech was slurred at times, and that his eyes were bloodshot. When asked about alcoholic beverage consumption, Shumate reportedly said he had one Keystone Light beer at a house party in Avant. Gregory administered field sobriety testing, and offered Shumate a portable breath test. The result of the breath test was reportedly .067. The trooper subsequently administered a breath test on Shumate at the Osage County Sheriff’s Office, and the result was .06. In a hearing Dec. 5 in Osage County District Court, the court entered a not guilty plea for Shumate.