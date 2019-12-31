With the 2020 NFL Draft slated to begin on Thursday, April 23 and to carry through Saturday, April 25, several underclassmen have already declared their intent to join the fray.

Top names declaring for the draft include: Chase Young (Ohio State, Junior), Joe Burrow (LSU, Red Shirt Senior), Tua Tagovaila (Alabama, Junior), Jerry Jeudy (Alabama, Junior), Andrew Thomas (Georgia, Junior), Tristan Wirfs (Iowa, Junior), Jeffery Okudah (Ohio State, Junior), Dedrick Brown (Auburn, Senior), CeeDee Lamb (Oklahoma, Junior) and Isaiah Simmons (Clemson, Red Shirt Junior).

The University of Oklahoma has four impressive picks this season in addition to Lamb, linebacker Kenneth Murry, quarterback Jalen Hurts, center Creed Humphries and defensive lineman Neville Gallimore. Hurts is the only true senior, with Gallimore being a red shirt senior.

Oklahoma State has one top 100 pick, Tylan Wallace, a junior wide receiver. Wallace had 53 receptions for 903 yards and 8 touchdowns this season.

Additional Big XII standouts include Iowa's A.J. Epenesa (Edge, Junior) and Alaric Jackson (OL, Junior); Texas' Brandon Jones (S, Senior), Zach Shackleford (OL, Senior), Devin Duvernay (WR, Senior) and Collin Johnson (WR, Senior); and Texas Christian University's Jalen Reager (WR, Junior) and Lucas Niang (OL, Senior).

The 85th NFL Draft will take place in Paradise, Nevada at 7 p.m. (CST) and will be aired on ABC, ESPN, ESPN2 and the NFL Network.