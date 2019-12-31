Sharita Lynn (Kistler) Stalnaker, longtime Maud area resident, passed away Dec. 20, 2019 in Maud at the age of 60. She touched many lives with her outgoing personality and cheerful heart.

Sharita was born in Shawnee, Oklahoma on Aug. 9, 1959 to Gerald Kistler and Joy Whitaker. She attended Seminole High School and graduated in 1978. After graduating high school, she met and married the love of her life, Mike Stalnaker. Mike and Sharita were the ideal married couple; they cherished their 40 years together. Their marriage was a true definition of love. From this union two children were born, a son, Brandon and a daughter, Shannon. Later, Sharita went on to become a teacher attending and receiving her degree in Elementary Education from East Central University, graduating in 1995. She did not believe in doing anything “halfway” including her teaching. She was an excellent educator and even educated teachers in the method of teaching called “Great Expectations” giving her peers in education an exciting and fun way to teach all children. Her teaching career lasted for nearly 26 years having taught 10 years at Maud Public Schools and 15 years at Tecumseh Public Schools where she currently taught at Cross Timbers Elementary School. All students, educators, and staff will greatly miss her beautiful spirit.

Sharita loved her children, grandchildren and family beyond measure. She was also a lover of animals; they were an extension of her family to say the least. When Sharita became your friend, it was for life. No favor was too big, no request too small, no judgments just love. She enjoyed going to restaurants and having “dates” with her teacher friends and also enjoyed watching movies. She loved the ocean and going on vacation when given the chance. Sharita took pride in her appearance having her nails and hair done as well as exercising and tanning; she was beautiful on the inside and out. Spending time with her grandchildren was rewarding to her, she would go and cheer them on at sports, dancing and in all the activities that they participated. She boasted with pride being with them and talking about them. Another well known fact for those who knew her was her love for angels. She often was given angels of all sorts throughout her teaching career and was known to buy a few that caught her eye. She was very outgoing and the room knew when she entered. A laugh was guaranteed for the lucky who met this “Angel” on earth.

Sharita is survived by her children, Brandon Stalnaker of Maud and Shannon Adams of Shawnee; her grandchildren, Tyler, Sierra, Dillon, Tegun, Kynna, Harper, and Gentri; her nephew, Baylen Clegg of Texas and mother-in-law, Bernice Stalnaker of Maud; several nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of other family and friends.

Sharita was preceded in death by husband, Mike on Jan. 8, 2019; her mother, Joy Joseph and her father, Gerald Kistler.

Memorial services will be held on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Sharon Baptist Church with Pastor Clint Dawkins officiating.

An online condolence can be shared at www.okcremation.com

Services are under the direction of OK Cremation and Funeral Home, Oklahoma City.