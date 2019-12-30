The following items were filed Dec. 21 to Dec. 27, 2019, in Delaware County District Court. The information was obtained through the Oklahoma District Court Records website.
Felonies
Brixey, Aaron Douglas, Assault With A Dangerous Weapon
Murry, Eric Francis, Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
Misdemeanors
Baughman, Amanda Dawn, Possession of CDS - Methamphetamine
Protective Orders
Gault, Kathy Renay Vs. Loomis, Katie
Hansen, Marcus Vs. Jameson, Tanicka
Hines, Taylor Vs. Spurgeon, Jordan Lee
Marriage Licenses
Bruner, Joshua Nathaniel W. and Marsh, Danielle Erin
King, James Earl and Jenks, Jamie Leigh