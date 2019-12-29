Good morning, Shawnee! It is almost 2020, and many folks are making New Year's Resolutions. Have you made any yet? Or maybe you are thinking about setting some goals for the new year? If you are aged 55+, I hope one of your goals is to visit the Shawnee Senior Center or the Shawnee Community Center just to check things out. You may be surprised!

If you do plan to set any goals for yourself this new year, especially any health or fitness related goals, it is recommended that they be “SMART” goals. Have you heard of “SMART” goals? I hadn’t until someone explained the principle to me. “SMART” is just a catchy acronym which can help you remember several aspects of goal-setting which will help you reach your goals because they will be, for lack of a better word, “Smart!”

The “S” in SMART stands for Specific. A goal needs to be specific rather than general, as it will be easier to focus in on reaching it. For example, a person may say “I want to exercise more,” but a more specific goal would be “I want to start a walking program,” or “I plan to join an exercise class.”

The “M” stands for Measurable. If a goal can be measured, then you will know when you’ve reached it. Take the goal of “I want to lose weight.” Without measuring your weight before you start, you won’t know if you have lost any pounds! That sounds simple, but many people may set goals for themselves without any way to measure their progress. Another example might be “I want to walk more often.” To help make this goal of walking measurable, it could be adapted to be “I will walk three times a week, for at least 15 minutes.” Then mark a calendar with a little check mark on the days you walked. And now, you have a measurable goal, since you can look back on the calendar to see how many times a week you actually did walk.

The “A” stands for Attainable, and the “R” stands for Realistic. These two are closely related, as it makes sense that we should create goals for ourselves which are both attainable and realistic! If you are not currently active now, it probably isn’t attainable for you to set a goal to run in the OKC Memorial Marathon this April! And probably 99.9999% of us will never be able to climb Mt. Everest, as that is simply unattainable for the large majority of us. So set your goals to be Attainable.

And the Realistic parts comes into play along with the “T” which stand for Timed. A Timed goal means there is a starting and ending point to the goal. And to make the goal realistic within the time frame. For example, you may want to stop smoking, which is a great goal, but one that is really hard to do since nicotine is such an addictive substance. So it isn’t realistic to say “I want to stop smoking by the end of this week.” You might be able to go cold turkey and actually quit, but changes are you may need a bit more time to slowly cut down your smoking habit. The goal of “I will reduce my smoking from 2 packs per day to just 1 pack per day over the next month” is much more realistic, plus it is timed. You will know if you have reached this goal, and then you can set another timed goal for yourself.

So there you have it: Specific, Measurable, Attainable, Realistic, and Timed. I hope these SMART goal-setting tips will help you or a friend this holiday season. Enjoy your time with friends and family. The Community Center at 804 S. Park will reopen on Monday, December 30. Both the Community Center and the Senior Center at 401 N. Bell will only be closed on New Year’s Day, Wednesday, January 1 this next week.

Our 8:30 a.m. Enhance Fitness class with Beth will still be meet this week, on Monday, December 30, and Friday, January 3. All other fitness classes at the Senior Center are cancelled until Monday, January 6. The Chair Fitness class at the Community Center will resume meeting at 11:00 a.m. on Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays, beginning December 30. This is a new time on Mondays and Wednesdays, but we wanted to offer it all four days at the same time.

If you don’t have a copy of the new January calendar, be sure to stop by and pick one up. Or give us a call us and we can mail you a copy. The Senior Center is open Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., and you can call us at 405-878-1528. The Community Center is open Monday through Friday 8:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m., and you can call 405-275-4530 for more information about the Project Heart lunch, served at noon on Mondays through Fridays for those aged 60+. You must be registered with Project Heart, plus have a reservation the day before, but they can give you more details regarding this program if you call or stop by the Community Center. Tell your friends, as there is always lots to do at both the Senior Center and the Community Center.

Beginning back on January 8, be sure to tune in on Wednesday morning at 8:35 a.m., as you can hear more about Senior happenings on the “Mike in the Morning” Show. DJ Mike Askins hosts this radio segment along with a Senior Center staff member, which is usually me! Join us on KGFF tuned to 1040AM or 100.9FM.

Happy New Year! And, as always, we look forward to seeing YOU at the CENTER!