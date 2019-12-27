The Shawnee Public Library will undergo an interior remodel during January and will have some changes in its services and hours during the month.

The full library will be closed beginning Tuesday, Jan. 1, through Friday, Jan. 31, while the City of Shawnee updates and remodels furnishings and areas in the lobby and inside the library itself.

The library will be closed entirely Jan. 1 through 5 before reopening with limited services on Monday, Jan. 6, in a “Mini Branch” located in Community Room B. The Mini Branch hours will be 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday. The Mini Branch will not be open on Sunday.

Access to the Mini Branch will be available through the Main Street Patio Door, and the room will feature pick up of holds, short term computer use, use of a photo copier and access to some browsing collections of materials.

Plans are for the branch to reopen for its full services on Monday, Feb. 3.

During January, all normally scheduled programs inside the library will be canceled. However, library staff will conduct multiple programs outside its doors, including the weekly Wednesday morning Story Times at 10:30 a.m. at Shawnee Mall. Story Time will be hosted Jan. 8, 15, 22 and 29 in the mall’s Center Court.