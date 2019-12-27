The season keeps picking up steam as 68 new flu-related hospitalizations were reported in the state this week; Pottawatomie County so far remains relatively untouched — at only three total hospitalizations since the season began at the start of September.

Last week the number of flu-related deaths increased by one, bringing the total to six so far for the season. That figure held steady this week despite a second straight week of sharp increases in cases — this week's data marks 286 Oklahoma cases, up 118 from two weeks ago.

According to Oklahoma State Department of Health (OSDH) Flu View, the six Oklahomans who died of flu-related causes were spread out across the state: one in the northwest region; one in the northeast region; one in the east central region; one in Oklahoma County; and two in Tulsa County. Five of the victims have been reported as older than 65 and the remaining one was between 50 and 64 years old.

Pottawatomie County, which did not see any flu-related hospitalizations until December, remains on the lower end of cases so far; the county has reported only three for the season. That number did not grow this week.

So far this season

The flu-related hospitalizations and/or deaths reported this season are from all over the state:

• Central — 17 cases;

• Northwest — 10 cases;

• Northeast — 39 cases;

• East Central — 32 cases;

• Southeast — three cases;

• Southwest — 18 cases;

• Tulsa — 60 cases; and

• Oklahoma City — 34 cases