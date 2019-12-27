Debbie J. Hume passed away Dec. 19, 2019, at home surrounded by her family.

Debbie was born Feb. 24, 1956, in Springfield, Colorado.

Those left to cherish her memory are her husband, Robert Ledezma; sons: Robert Ledezma II, and Jeff Ledezma of Shawnee, Johnathan Ledezma of Hawaii; and daughter, Riley Malone of New York City. She is also survived her mother, Mary Lovell; brothers, Mike and Ann Lovell, Frank and Linda Cervantes; and sister Jane and Mildred Reschke.

She was preceded in death by her dad, Gene Lovell and step mom, Lydia Lovell.

He favorite hobby was growing the largest most beautiful Elephant Ear plants on South Rock Creek Road.

The Ledezma family would like to express our sincere gratitude to all who were present and extend a special thanks to Frontier Hospice and their staff for their exceptional level of care and support during this time.

Debbie will be cremated and a memorial service will be held at a later date.