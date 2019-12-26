Senators James Lankford (R-OK) and Jim Inhofe (R-OK), chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee, announced today that the Navy’s newest Virginia-class fast attack submarine will be named the USS Oklahoma:

“Today, the US Navy once again selected the historic name Oklahoma for one of our nation’s most powerful platforms for peace, this time a Virginia-class submarine. It’s an honor that the US Navy will carry our state’s values and history around the world. It has been more than 100 years since the Battleship Oklahoma was commissioned and proudly served; I am grateful the Navy will honor the 429 sailors lost and the entire World War II generation by naming one of our vessels Oklahoma. It is likely one of the Oklahoma midshipmen currently at the Naval Academy will serve on SSN-802. To our sailors serving us across the world this Christmas season and to their families, thank you for the sacrifices you make for the safety of the people of our state and our nation,” said Lankford.

“Acting Secretary Modly called today to tell me that the Navy has chosen to name the next Virginia-class fast attack submarine after the great state of Oklahoma. Oklahoma has a proud and somber history within the Navy—the battleship USS Oklahoma lost 429 souls during the attack on Pearl Harbor. We have a permanent memorial to the sailors and Marines who lost their lives on December 7, 1941, at Pearl Harbor, and with the naming of a new USS Oklahoma, we can ensure their legacy of heroism, service and sacrifice lives on into the future. The future USS Oklahoma will serve our country, protecting our shores and allies while also honoring the contributions of all Oklahomans to our nation,” Inhofe said. “I am proud to note the future USS Oklahoma with the designation SSN-802 will be the 29th Virginia-class fast attack submarine and the first in the Block V configuration. Block V submarines will include the latest advances in acoustic superiority and lethality that will be critical to implementing the National Defense Strategy and maintaining our nation's undersea dominance.”

Background:

The future USS Oklahoma (SSN-802) will be the 29th Virginia-class fast attack submarine and the first in the Block V configuration. Block V submarines include advances in acoustic superiority and lethality that will enable the fleet to maintain our nation's undersea dominance. The future USS Oklahoma started construction this year and is planned to deliver in the mid-2020s.