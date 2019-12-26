The new year is upon us, and what better way to start 2020 off right than by spending it with friends at Cherokee Casino Grove for their 2020 Experience, with more than $16,000 in cash drawings. Casino staff are preparing to make 2019 a celebration — an exciting departure from the past and a hello to a promising new year.

A special meal will be served from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. The executive chef is preparing filet mignon, grilled shrimp, au gratin potatoes and vegetables for $22.99.

As part of the evening’s festivities, cash drawings will take place every half-hour, beginning at noon for $2,020. A 2020 Jeep Cherokee will go home with one lucky winner at 6 p.m., with a $10,000 cash drawing at 1 a.m.

Fan-favorite Johnny Cash tribute band Walkin’ the Line with musician Bennie Wheels will rock the 1897 Bar stage at 7:00 p.m., followed by Double Vision: The Ultimate Foreigner Experience at 10 p.m.

Festive New Year’s hats, horns and beads will be available to all casino guests joining in the celebration.

Cherokee Casino Grove is located north of Grove on Highway 59 and East 250 Road, near Tom Cat Corner and close to the popular Shangri-La Golf Club, marina and resort at Monkey Island. For more information, visit www.cherokeecasino.com or call 918-786-1300. All guests must be at least 21 years of age.

Cherokee Casino West Siloam Springs

Cherokee Casino West Siloam Springs is ringing in 2020 with its largest cash giveaway ever and a midnight balloon drop in SEVEN Bar on Dec. 31.

Cash drawings begin with a $2,020 drawing at noon and will increase every hour from 1 p.m. until 1 a.m. One Star Rewards members can begin earning entries at 8 a.m. on Dec. 31, and registration begins at 11 a.m.

The Tulsa-based ‘80s tribute band Dead Metal Society will take the stage in SEVEN Bar at 9 p.m. and play through to the balloon drop at midnight. Guests will enjoy complimentary hats and horns and are encouraged to commemorate the evening at a free photo selfie booth located throughout property.

Flint Creek Steakhouse will have a special menu offered from 5 p.m. to 12 a.m. River Cane Buffet will offer a New Year’s Eve buffet from 10 a.m. to 1 a.m. and a Late Night Menu from 1 a.m. to 10 a.m. that includes a taco bar, pancakes and other breakfast favorites.

The $100,000 NYE 2020 party is free and open to the public. Guests must be 21 or older.

Cherokee Casino & Hotel West Siloam Springs is located off U.S. Highway 412 and State Highway 59 in West Siloam Springs. For more information, visit www.cherokeecasino.com or call (800) 754-4111. All guests must be at least 21 years of age to attend.