An Ardmore couple is facing complaints of four counts of child neglect each, while ‘extremely intoxicated,’ after allegedly failing to supervise four minor children.

According to Carter County court documents, around 12:35 a.m. on Dec. 14, Ardmore police were dispatched to a residence located off of Happy Trails Road in reference to a possible suicidal subject armed with a weapon.

An affidavit by the responding APD officer stated that officers were familiar with the residence and the couple, 33-year-old Amanda Kay Canada and 24-year-old Eric Anthony Tubbee-Meely.

“On every call to the residence Amanda and Eric were extremely intoxicated to the point where they were not capable of taking care of themselves, much less young children,” the affidavit said.

Upon arrival, officers reportedly made contact with Meely, who was standing outside of the residence and allegedly appeared to be extremely intoxicated. Officers reportedly found Canada passed out inside the residence. The affidavit stated that it took officers approximately two minutes to wake her up.

“Amanda was unaware of anything that had happened in the residence,” the affidavit said. “She advised that they had celebrated her daughter’s 11th birthday and then she went to sleep.”

Meely allegedly denied any sort of altercation or use of a weapon. However, five other subjects advised that Meely had allegedly threatened one of the parents at the party.

The parent reportedly told officers that her daughter, who had been at the birthday party and was planning on staying at the residence for a sleep over, called her wanting to come home. While in route to pick her daughter up, the parent said her daughter asked her to hurry and was very upset.

When she arrived, her daughter and Canada’s four children, ages two, five, five and 11, ran out to her car and got in, the affidavit said.

“While they were leaving (the parent) advised that Eric ran outside and started yelling. Eric was yelling that he was going to get his gun and that this was kidnapping. Eric advised that he was going to chase after them after he got his gun,” the affidavit said.

The parent reportedly took the children to the Carter County Sheriff’s Office, where they were placed in the custody of their biological father.

Officers advised Canada and Meely that a report would be sent to DHS “due to the fact that this is a common occurrence” at the residence, according to the affidavit. “Amanda and Eric did not appear to see a problem with being extremely intoxicated while caring for children.”

Canada and Meely are currently being held at the Carter County Jail with a bond of $1,000 each.

If found guilty, the couple faces imprisonment in the custody of the Department of Corrections not exceeding life, or imprisonment in a county jail not exceeding one year, or a fine no more than $5,000, or both a fine and imprisonment.