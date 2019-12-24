Joe Arthur Crall, 87, of Shawnee, passed away peacefully on Dec. 19, 2019.

Joe Arthur Crall, 87, of Shawnee, passed away peacefully on Dec. 19, 2019.

Joe was born Jan. 24, 1932. He grew up and lived in Kendrick and Chandler area of Oklahoma.

He proudly served in the U.S. Navy and worked at Tinker Air Force Base for over 30 years.

Joe was preceded in death by his wife of 61 years, Laura Ellen Crall.

He was survived by his son Wayne Crall and wife Joan; his daughter Sheri Evans and her husband Wayne; his grandson, Joseph Crall and his wife Kasie; his granddaughter Rochelle Evans; and three great-grandchildren Zach Hudson, Dillon and Mason Crall.

A private memorial service is planned.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Wounded Warrior Project.