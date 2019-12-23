LOS ANGELES — (TNS) With impeachment’s glow fading and President Donald Trump’s fate seemingly secure in the Senate’s hands, the leading Democratic candidates to unseat him turned with fresh urgency Thursday night to the question of who is best positioned to beat him at the ballot box next fall.

Voters’ preoccupation with the topic of “electability” seems to be intensifying as they get closer to casting ballots in the Democratic caucuses and primaries, which begin in Iowa on Feb. 3 and New Hampshire on Feb. 11.

A Gallup poll in November found that 60% of Democrats gave priority to a candidate who has the best chance of beating Trump rather than choosing one who agrees with them on issues, a sharp contrast with previous contests.

In Thursday’s debate, the candidates reflected that voter focus. An argument about what electability means ran through the debate. The candidates repeatedly emphasized disparate theories about what it will take to win in 2020: nominating an experienced politician or a Washington outsider, a strong progressive or a more moderate coalition-builder.

“Let’s talk about how we win an election, which is something everybody here wants to do,” said Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont, arguing that an inspirational progressive agenda was needed to drive turnout high enough to beat Trump.

“You have the largest voter turnout in the history of America. And you don’t have the largest voter turnout unless you create energy and excitement.”

Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, who largely shares that part of Sanders’ theory of the race, argued that an anti-corruption fighter like her is needed to provide clear contrast to Trump.

On the opposite side of the argument were the three more centrist candidates _ former Vice President Joe Biden, Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota and Mayor Pete Buttigieg of South Bend, Ind. Although the three differed from one another, especially in the case of Klobuchar and Buttigieg, they shared a view that defeating Trump requires an emphasis on pragmatism over ideology.

The competing claims _ and challenges to each other’s claims _ to be the party’s standard-bearer helped produce one of the most animated debates so far among the big field of Democratic contenders.

Political partisans always want to defeat the other side, but Democratic voters have been singularly obsessed with beating Trump almost since his inauguration. Few held high hopes that he would be removed from office by the impeachment process, but the futility of that effort was brought home when the House vote Wednesday split almost exclusively along party lines and it became clear that Republicans would hold the line against Trump’s conviction in a Senate trial next year.

Polls show that at least a sizable plurality of Democratic voters perceive Biden as the safest bet to beat Trump. That durable perception has contributed to his remaining the front-runner in national polls despite a series of campaign stumbles and uneven debates.

On Thursday, Biden delivered one of his better performances, with fewer garbled passages, a display of his command of foreign policy, and a defense of his claim _ criticized by Warren and others as naive _ that he would be able to work across the aisle with Republicans.

He reiterated his core message that he is best qualified not just to beat Trump but to bring the country together in his wake, and he successfully parried a question about one of his biggest liabilities: his age.

That was also a swipe at Warren and Sanders for ambitious, costly proposals that Buttigieg has portrayed as unrealistic and politically risky, including “Medicare for all” and free college tuition.