Wanda Jean Hampton

Mrs. Wanda Jean Hampton, 88, of Bartlesville, died at 10:38 P.M. on Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at The Journey Home in Bartlesville.

Memorial services for Mrs. Hampton will be held at 2 P.M. Monday, December 30, 2019 in the Stumpff Funeral Home Chapel with Mr. Lee Hamilton officiating. Memorial services and cremation are under the direction of the Stumpff Funeral Home & Crematory.

Mrs. Hampton was born at Dunigan, Missouri on May 10, 1931 the daughter of Oral Lincoln Cacy and Zoe Francis (Sheridan) Cacy. She moved with her family to Tulsa at the age of 12 and completed her education there. She was married to Herman D. Hampton on August 11, 1951 in Las Vegas, Nevada. They made their home in Tulsa for a brief period until moving to Bartlesville where Mr. Hampton was the Singer Sewing Machine dealer in Bartlesville until the store’s closing in August of 2016. Mrs. Hampton was active as a homemaker, wife and a stay at home mother. She enjoyed going to and hosting neighborhood parties. One of her greatest pleasures in life was cooking for her family and friends and taking care of her grandchildren.

Mrs. Hampton is survived by four children, Larry Hampton and wife Theresa of Bartlesville, Jerry D. Hampton and wife Kerri of Bartlesville, JoLynn Emery and husband Alan of North Richland Hills, Texas, and Debbie Hampton of Bartlesville, one brother, Gerald Cacy of Owasso, Okla., six grandchildren and two great grandchildren and a very special friend, Margaret Johnson. She was preceded in death by her husband, Herman D. Hampton on January 26, 2017.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donation in her memory be made to The Journey Home, 900 N. E. Washington Blvd., Bartlesville, Oklahoma, 74006.

Friends who wish may sign the online guestbook and leave condolences at www.stumpff.org.