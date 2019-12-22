Paul and Geri Busch will celebrate their 50th Anniversary from 4 to 5 p.m. Dec. 21, at First Wesleyan Church Fellowship Hall.

They were married in Cicero, Ill., at Dalton Church of Nazarene. Paul graduated high school in Eaton, Col., and graduated from Nazarene Bible College in 1973, as well as MidAmerica Nazarene University in 1988. He served as a pastor in the Wesleyan Church beginning in 1973 in Macon, Ga.; Lewellen, Neb.; McCook, Neb.; Joliet, Mont.; Crawfordsville, In.; and he retired in 2005 to Bartlesville with his wife. He currently fills the pulpit for Church of God Holiness in Dewey.

Geri is from South Holland, Ill., and is a graduate of Thornbridge High School in Dalton, Ill., LJ Goldberg School of Nursing in 1970 and Indiana Wesleyan University in 1997. She served as a nurse for 49 years in various locations and retired from full-time nursing in 2014. She still volunteers and maintains active nursing activities.

Their children are: Ken Busch and wife Cindy from Richmond, Texas; and Rev. Mark Busch and wife Terri from Ponca City. Their grandchildren are: Julissa and Josh Busch, Richmond, Texas, and Jan and Lance Busch, Ponca City.